Russian foreign minister: No proof of...

Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecution of gay men

There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 13 hrs ago, titled Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecution of gay men.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens for a question during a shared news conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini following their talks n Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 24, 2017. Lavrov has vowed to use Moscow's influence to get Ukraine's separatist rebels to comply with a cease-fire deal.

Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#1
I'm sure there's persecution in the sense of lesser rights - there's no question regarding the youth and "propaganda" laws like the UK had and like fundies got in some contexts in the US - but persecution was not the evolving, unsupported, sketchy claim. The evolving, unsupported, sketchy claim was first about a hundred gay men tortured and killed in a concentration camp. Then that seemed over the top, so it went to gay men rounded up by Chechnya police and beaten in secret prisons, with three being killed. Then that went to police arresting gay men but with family members of the gay men killing some of them.
Chicago, IL

