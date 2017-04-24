There are on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 13 hrs ago, titled Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecution of gay men. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens for a question during a shared news conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini following their talks n Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 24, 2017. Lavrov has vowed to use Moscow's influence to get Ukraine's separatist rebels to comply with a cease-fire deal.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.