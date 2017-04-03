There are on the WEHT story from 6 hrs ago, titled Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clown' meme. In it, WEHT reports that:

It is now illegal in Russia to distribute any images that depict President Vladimir Putin wearing makeup and implying he is gay. The Justice Ministry in Moscow has included one of them among a registry of "extremist materials," along with others such as anti-Semitic and racist pictures and slogans.

