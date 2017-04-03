Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clown' meme
There are 2 comments on the WEHT story from 6 hrs ago, titled Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clown' meme.
It is now illegal in Russia to distribute any images that depict President Vladimir Putin wearing makeup and implying he is gay. The Justice Ministry in Moscow has included one of them among a registry of "extremist materials," along with others such as anti-Semitic and racist pictures and slogans.
#1 1 hr ago
Sounds logical to me.
#2 21 min ago
The clown meme and resulting regulation is not some big judoka played on the Russian populace, you know.
