Russia bans images of Putin linked to...

Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clown' meme

There are 2 comments on the WEHT story from 6 hrs ago, titled Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clown' meme. In it, WEHT reports that:

It is now illegal in Russia to distribute any images that depict President Vladimir Putin wearing makeup and implying he is gay. The Justice Ministry in Moscow has included one of them among a registry of "extremist materials," along with others such as anti-Semitic and racist pictures and slogans.

Jobear

Hockessin, DE

#1 1 hr ago
Sounds logical to me.

Judged:

1

1

1

Newt s Gimlet Rage

Philadelphia, PA

#2 21 min ago
The clown meme and resulting regulation is not some big judoka played on the Russian populace, you know.
Chicago, IL

