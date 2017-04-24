Republican senator apologizes for say...

Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy who wears a...

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 15 hrs ago, titled Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy who wears a.... In it, SFGate reports that:

Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi apologized on Tuesday for suggesting to a group of students that gay people should expect physical violence based on their clothing. The remarks came last week as Enzi was speaking at Greybull High School during a Q&A with high school and middle school students.

Pope Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 min ago
I was going to post that I hope one of more of his three kids or four grandkids is lgbt, but going by the photo he's safe as far as that possibility goes.

http://www.enziforwyoming.com/img/family.jpg
Chicago, IL

