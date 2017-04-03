Reports emerge of Chechnya rounding u...

Reports emerge of Chechnya rounding up and killing gay people

There are 3 comments on the The Economist story from 15 hrs ago, titled Reports emerge of Chechnya rounding up and killing gay people. In it, The Economist reports that:

"THE youngest one was 16 years old, he's from our village," reads a post on VKontakte, a Russian social-networking site. "They recently brought him back, all beat up, just a bag of bones.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
"Murray paid him $10 to $20 for each of at least 50 encounters over the next four to five years, the lawsuit said."

Even if the allegations are true that is some kind of slow motion, long term "rape," since the prostitution, what is actually described, continued for three to four years after the plaintiff would have reached the age of consent, going by the plaintiff's own story.

That's too bad the plaintiff had a bad drug problem and engaged in sex work, most if it by his own admission being when he was of age. He sounds still very troubled, despite being reportedly clean and sober now.(Of course, any sex for money which occurred before he was 16 would be genuinely actionable. And sex for money is illegal there.)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#2 5 hrs ago
Time to demonize Russia for military purposes. Stuff like this often comes from UK "sources."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#3 5 hrs ago
Post 1 is in the wrong tab, obviously.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 5 min Frankie Rizzo 25
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 min carter county res... 25,482
Anyone bi or lesbian !? I'll send nudes do anyt... (Jun '16) 15 min Amanda 2
News 'Pinkwashing' populism: Gay voters embrace Fren... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 7
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 46,942
They self believe that God is not Love... 2 hr misbehaved 4
News rainbow flag 2 hr anonymous 47
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 22 hr dead cow 69,519
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC