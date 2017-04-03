Reports emerge of Chechnya rounding up and killing gay people
There are 3 comments on the The Economist story from 15 hrs ago, titled Reports emerge of Chechnya rounding up and killing gay people. In it, The Economist reports that:
"THE youngest one was 16 years old, he's from our village," reads a post on VKontakte, a Russian social-networking site. "They recently brought him back, all beat up, just a bag of bones.
#1 5 hrs ago
"Murray paid him $10 to $20 for each of at least 50 encounters over the next four to five years, the lawsuit said."
Even if the allegations are true that is some kind of slow motion, long term "rape," since the prostitution, what is actually described, continued for three to four years after the plaintiff would have reached the age of consent, going by the plaintiff's own story.
That's too bad the plaintiff had a bad drug problem and engaged in sex work, most if it by his own admission being when he was of age. He sounds still very troubled, despite being reportedly clean and sober now.(Of course, any sex for money which occurred before he was 16 would be genuinely actionable. And sex for money is illegal there.)
#2 5 hrs ago
Time to demonize Russia for military purposes. Stuff like this often comes from UK "sources."
#3 5 hrs ago
Post 1 is in the wrong tab, obviously.
