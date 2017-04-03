Religious Groups Attack New Air Force Academy Head Because She's A Lesbian
There are 2 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from 14 hrs ago, titled Religious Groups Attack New Air Force Academy Head Because She's A Lesbian. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:
Colonel Kristin Goodwin has been selected by Trump to be the Commandant of Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and will be promoted to Brigadier General. But Christian right-wing nut jobs are losing their minds because she is a lesbian.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Instead of meddling in the private love lives of Brigadier Generals; which quite frankly is non of their gol-dang business;
.
Why aren't the Moores screeching 'thou shalt not kill' at the military brass?
.
'Thou shalt not kill' is #5 on the Straight People's Sin list:
**********
1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other Gods before me
.
2. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain
.
3. Thou shalt keep holy the sabbath day
.
4. Honor thy father and thy mother
.
5. Thou shalt not kill
.
6. Thou shalt not commit adultery
.
7. Thou shalt not steal
.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor
.
9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife
.
10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's goods
**********
Shame on the Moores
|
#2 6 hrs ago
That Academy has been through a lot of overhauls in recent years due to near systemic rape and (xstain) proselytizing. I think cheating, too.
I would expect her not to be able to last long there. The culture is totally at odds with a woman in charge, let alone a open lesbian.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|17 min
|Imprtnrd
|25,506
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|31 min
|guest
|1,389
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|35 min
|South Knox Hombre
|5,493
|Gay rights organizations hail court ruling as "...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|23
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|6 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|37
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|46,999
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|6 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|12
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Akex
|69,520
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC