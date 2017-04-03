Religious Groups Attack New Air Force...

Religious Groups Attack New Air Force Academy Head Because She's A Lesbian

There are 2 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from 14 hrs ago, titled Religious Groups Attack New Air Force Academy Head Because She's A Lesbian. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:

Colonel Kristin Goodwin has been selected by Trump to be the Commandant of Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and will be promoted to Brigadier General. But Christian right-wing nut jobs are losing their minds because she is a lesbian.

Born Again Gay

Alpharetta, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
Instead of meddling in the private love lives of Brigadier Generals; which quite frankly is non of their gol-dang business;
.
Why aren't the Moores screeching 'thou shalt not kill' at the military brass?
.
'Thou shalt not kill' is #5 on the Straight People's Sin list:
**********
1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other Gods before me
.
2. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain
.
3. Thou shalt keep holy the sabbath day
.
4. Honor thy father and thy mother
.
5. Thou shalt not kill
.
6. Thou shalt not commit adultery
.
7. Thou shalt not steal
.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor
.
9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife
.
10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's goods
**********
Shame on the Moores

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Holy Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#2 6 hrs ago
That Academy has been through a lot of overhauls in recent years due to near systemic rape and (xstain) proselytizing. I think cheating, too.

I would expect her not to be able to last long there. The culture is totally at odds with a woman in charge, let alone a open lesbian.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

