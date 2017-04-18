Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Ga...

Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, Forces Them to Take 'Sodomy Tests'

There are 1 comment on the Gateway Pundit story from Yesterday, titled Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, Forces Them to Take 'Sodomy Tests'. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:

In a display of Islam being Islam, Iran arrested more than thirty men at a private party who they suspect of being "homosexual". Islam deems this a crime punishable by death because they are backward, ignorant, intolerant, and get their advice on ethics from a centuries old child molester.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#2 16 hrs ago
This author should not be giving the reparative therapy "clinics" scattered throughout backwards enclaves of the United States any ideas.

Thankfully, every single muslim member of Congress has been pro marriage equality, let alone pro lgbt rights. You can't say that for the bumpkin, Dominionist, Mullah Pence types littering in Congress.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 47,990
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 2 hr Wondering 78
News Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for failing to s... 2 hr Wondering 9
News Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker ... 2 hr Wondering 12
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 2 hr 93James 158
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr SaviorSelf 5,579
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Lou 26,108
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC