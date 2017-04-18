Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, Forces Them to Take 'Sodomy Tests'
There are 1 comment on the Gateway Pundit story from Yesterday, titled Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, Forces Them to Take 'Sodomy Tests'. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:
In a display of Islam being Islam, Iran arrested more than thirty men at a private party who they suspect of being "homosexual". Islam deems this a crime punishable by death because they are backward, ignorant, intolerant, and get their advice on ethics from a centuries old child molester.
#2 16 hrs ago
This author should not be giving the reparative therapy "clinics" scattered throughout backwards enclaves of the United States any ideas.
Thankfully, every single muslim member of Congress has been pro marriage equality, let alone pro lgbt rights. You can't say that for the bumpkin, Dominionist, Mullah Pence types littering in Congress.
