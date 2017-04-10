Putin Flack Denies Torture, Murder of Gay Men in Chechnya
There are 4 comments on the Advocate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Putin Flack Denies Torture, Murder of Gay Men in Chechnya. In it, Advocate reports that:
Amid news that gay men are being rounded up and tortured in concentration camps in the Chechyna region of Russia, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman is denying the reports. "We do not have any reliable information about any problems in this area," Dmitry Peskow said on Friday, according to ABC News .

#1 14 hrs ago
It's more warmongering bs from "British intelligence" services, picked up by British "activists," and then repeated without investigation or evidence by the warmongering, corporate media. Just like the UK component of the "Iraq has WMDs" fiction was propagated.
Of course it's clear that Russia is, in fact, about where the UK was under Thatcher regarding lgbt rights...which is not exactly great.
#3 13 hrs ago
If Putin doesn't know about the torture in Chechyna; then he has inadequate control of his empire
#4 10 hrs ago
Queers are like Putin, deny, lie, and always avoid the truth.
#5 6 hrs ago
And you know because you were one of the torturer's there?
