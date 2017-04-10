There are on the Advocate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Putin Flack Denies Torture, Murder of Gay Men in Chechnya. In it, Advocate reports that:

Amid news that gay men are being rounded up and tortured in concentration camps in the Chechyna region of Russia, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman is denying the reports. "We do not have any reliable information about any problems in this area," Dmitry Peskow said on Friday, according to ABC News .

