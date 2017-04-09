Professor's complaint over gay rights roils Gordon College
All seven members of the faculty Senate at Gordon College resigned last week in an apparent show of support for a professor who claims that she was denied a promotion because she criticized the Christian school's opposition to same-sex relationships. The resignations represented the latest rift to emerge between faculty and administration at the small evangelical school in Wenham, which forbids professors, students, and staff from engaging in " homosexual practice " on or off campus.
