Professor's complaint over gay rights roils Gordon College

All seven members of the faculty Senate at Gordon College resigned last week in an apparent show of support for a professor who claims that she was denied a promotion because she criticized the Christian school's opposition to same-sex relationships. The resignations represented the latest rift to emerge between faculty and administration at the small evangelical school in Wenham, which forbids professors, students, and staff from engaging in " homosexual practice " on or off campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.