Professor's complaint over gay rights...

Professor's complaint over gay rights roils Gordon College

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

All seven members of the faculty Senate at Gordon College resigned last week in an apparent show of support for a professor who claims that she was denied a promotion because she criticized the Christian school's opposition to same-sex relationships. The resignations represented the latest rift to emerge between faculty and administration at the small evangelical school in Wenham, which forbids professors, students, and staff from engaging in " homosexual practice " on or off campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 min :@ 25,589
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 30 min Respect71 47,108
Gay oovoo (Dec '12) 1 hr Bob smith 57
Add me on skype jasonhill100 4 hr Jasonhill100 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr DebraE 1,396
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 6 hr DebraE 5,507
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 10 hr Grover 55
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC