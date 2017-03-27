Police are rounding up and killing gay men in Chechnya, newspaper reports
A respected Russian newspaper says it has uncovered information that police in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya have rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and that at least three have been killed. First, two television reporters vanished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
