'Pinkwashing' populism: Gay voters embrace French far-right

In this May 16, 2014 file photo, French far-right Front National Party President Marine Le Pen and vice-president Florian Philippot, left, talk to the media at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. The gay support has helped Le Pen rebrand the once-fringe neo-Nazi party and push it to the main political stage _ with a chance of winning spring's presidential election.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
It appears the EU, unlike the US, actually does have a genuine problem with retrograde muslim immigrants.

In the US we're busy enough with retrograde fundie mullahs.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#2 14 hrs ago
Ex Senator Stillbornum wrote:
It appears the EU, unlike the US, actually does have a genuine problem with retrograde muslim immigrants.

In the US we're busy enough with retrograde fundie mullahs.
Fundies turn down your cake orders. Radical Muslims chop your head off, throw you off tall buildings, burn you alive, and stone you to death. So who do you hate? Fundies.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#3 14 hrs ago
That's not what my post said.

And US talibangelicals do want to exterminate lgbt people. They just can't get away it as easily as Saudi Arabia can.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#4 13 hrs ago
Ex Senator Stillbornum wrote:
That's not what my post said.

And US talibangelicals do want to exterminate lgbt people. They just can't get away it as easily as Saudi Arabia can.
What are "talibangelicals"? Sounds much like the Taliban who are Muslims.

US fundies refuse cake orders. Muslim fundies torture and kill you. You can hate whoever you want but it's not logical for you to hate Christians and not Muslims.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#5 10 hrs ago
Actually in the US muslims supported marriage equality. You're stupider than Jade, Jade/Frankie. That's why we love you.

Sorry the big words I use are not helpful to you. But not that sorry.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#6 10 hrs ago
Ex Senator Stillbornum wrote:
Actually in the US muslims supported marriage equality. You're stupider than Jade, Jade/Frankie. That's why we love you.

Sorry the big words I use are not helpful to you. But not that sorry.
Just make me the damned sandwich! Hold the chatter.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#7 10 hrs ago
Ex Senator Stillbornum wrote:
Actually in the US muslims supported marriage equality. You're stupider than Jade, Jade/Frankie. That's why we love you.

Sorry the big words I use are not helpful to you. But not that sorry.
So which of my socks do you like best Philly? NE Jade or Frankie Rizzo?

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#8 9 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>
Just make me the damned sandwich! Hold the chatter.
Will delivery by drone be simply smashing?

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#9 8 hrs ago
Ex Senator Stillbornum wrote:
<quoted text>

Will delivery by drone be simply smashing?
That would be fabulous. As Hillary would have said, let's make a deal. You send me a case of Yuengling beer, a bottle of Prichards bourbon and a Philly cheesesteak sandwich once a week and I will back up all your posts! Take your side. Help you get other posters banned, etc etc.

Lemme know. We could be buddies you and I.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#10 8 hrs ago
My mental illness prevents me from giving you a genuine answer.

