'Pinkwashing' populism: Gay voters embrace French far-right
There are 10 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 15 hrs ago, titled 'Pinkwashing' populism: Gay voters embrace French far-right. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
In this May 16, 2014 file photo, French far-right Front National Party President Marine Le Pen and vice-president Florian Philippot, left, talk to the media at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. The gay support has helped Le Pen rebrand the once-fringe neo-Nazi party and push it to the main political stage _ with a chance of winning spring's presidential election.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
It appears the EU, unlike the US, actually does have a genuine problem with retrograde muslim immigrants.
In the US we're busy enough with retrograde fundie mullahs.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Fundies turn down your cake orders. Radical Muslims chop your head off, throw you off tall buildings, burn you alive, and stone you to death. So who do you hate? Fundies.
|
#3 14 hrs ago
That's not what my post said.
And US talibangelicals do want to exterminate lgbt people. They just can't get away it as easily as Saudi Arabia can.
|
#4 13 hrs ago
What are "talibangelicals"? Sounds much like the Taliban who are Muslims.
US fundies refuse cake orders. Muslim fundies torture and kill you. You can hate whoever you want but it's not logical for you to hate Christians and not Muslims.
|
#5 10 hrs ago
Actually in the US muslims supported marriage equality. You're stupider than Jade, Jade/Frankie. That's why we love you.
Sorry the big words I use are not helpful to you. But not that sorry.
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Just make me the damned sandwich! Hold the chatter.
|
#7 10 hrs ago
So which of my socks do you like best Philly? NE Jade or Frankie Rizzo?
|
#8 9 hrs ago
Will delivery by drone be simply smashing?
|
#9 8 hrs ago
That would be fabulous. As Hillary would have said, let's make a deal. You send me a case of Yuengling beer, a bottle of Prichards bourbon and a Philly cheesesteak sandwich once a week and I will back up all your posts! Take your side. Help you get other posters banned, etc etc.
Lemme know. We could be buddies you and I.
|
#10 8 hrs ago
My mental illness prevents me from giving you a genuine answer.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|27 min
|NE Jade
|4
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,504
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|4 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|TomInElPaso
|46,953
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|No Surprise
|5,485
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|5 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|guest
|1,375
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|7 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|rainbow flag
|8 hr
|Spookey
|48
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|Thu
|dead cow
|69,519
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC