Pinkwashing: How Corporations Take Gay Money and Give It to Homophobes

Pinkwashing: How Corporations Take Gay Money and Give It to Homophobes

Many major corporations court a queer audience with inclusive marketing campaigns while quietly supporting an anti-LGBTQ agenda behind the scenes. The term "pinkwashing" started as a way to describe companies that use the breast cancer awareness pink ribbon campaign to distract the public from the harm their products cause to women.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#1
Two examples of alleged Bank of America's homophobia. That's a pretty large corporation.

Similarly, the notes about google and Apple and facebook do not mention the amounts those corporations or corporate officers gave to the DNC or to D. re election campaigns. I bet it offsets the amount to re elect Ryan or to the RNC by a wide margin.
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#2
The article also, uh, tactfully avoids mention of pinkwashing in the sense of Israel deploying lgbt friendliness (not in Orthodox areas) to dilute boycott, divest and sanction Israel over its various occupations, etc.
Chicago, IL

