There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 15 hrs ago, titled Pinkwashing: How Corporations Take Gay Money and Give It to Homophobes. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Many major corporations court a queer audience with inclusive marketing campaigns while quietly supporting an anti-LGBTQ agenda behind the scenes. The term "pinkwashing" started as a way to describe companies that use the breast cancer awareness pink ribbon campaign to distract the public from the harm their products cause to women.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.