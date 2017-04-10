Pearl Mackie: It's about time Doctor ...

Pearl Mackie: It's about time Doctor Who had an openly gay companion

Doctor Who newcomer Pearl Mackie has said it is "about time" the show featured an openly gay character as the Time Lord's official companion. Her role has made headlines in recent weeks as it marks the first time the show has clearly defined a character's same-sex sexuality.

