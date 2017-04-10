There are on the WPXI story from 21 hrs ago, titled Pastor who called gays 'sinners' after Pulse shooting convicted of 5a. In it, WPXI reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPXI.