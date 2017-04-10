Pastor who called gays 'sinners' after Pulse shooting convicted of 5a
There are 7 comments on the WPXI story from 21 hrs ago, titled Pastor who called gays 'sinners' after Pulse shooting convicted of 5a. In it, WPXI reports that:
#1 13 hrs ago
Oh now, I'm sure he's called lgbt people a lot worse than just "sinners" while having underage teens perform sexual acts for him and with him, imo.
You can't be that motivated a homophobe without a lot of stuff goin' on in your closet, and usually quite power abusing stuff, too.
#2 12 hrs ago
Now there's a closet case.
#3 9 hrs ago
So you are familiar with him from reparative therapy?
(Going by his versus your public remarks he is far less homosexually fixated than you are.)
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,735
Appleton WI
#4 8 hrs ago
(he said, looking in the mirror)
#5 8 hrs ago
It was your description of closeted that clued me in. Expert opinion, yours.
#6 8 hrs ago
I love mirrors. Do you?
Since: Mar 17
70
Location hidden
#7 5 hrs ago
although this Pastor was convicted for having committed statutory rape, does it mean that his words are being used against him to reinforce the idea that if someone is going to say the word 'sinner' that the one saying it should be 'sinless'? And what about the pastor in Sacramento who called the homosexuals 'pedophiles' and also said how Omar Mateen did not do a thorough 'job' with the night club shooting?
