Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of LGBT exhibit
There are 1 comment on the The Gazette story from 21 hrs ago, titled Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of LGBT exhibit. In it, The Gazette reports that:
A portrait of Oscar Wilde that once hung above the writer's fireplace has gone on display at London's Tate Britain gallery along with the door to Wilde's prison cell. The full-length painting of a dapper Wilde by Robert Goodloe Harper Pennington was sold to pay debts as Wilde awaited trial for gross indecency.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
I'm Wondering if you know who might have urinated on that door in protest in one of his fantasies?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Wondering
|46,653
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|14 min
|baha
|25,392
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,363
|What happened two Foxy dude?
|1 hr
|Little Foxy Fan
|5
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|192
|Lesbian pastor, United Methodist Church agree t... (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|31
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|5,441
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC