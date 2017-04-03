Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell doo...

Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of LGBT exhibit

There are 1 comment on the The Gazette story from 21 hrs ago, titled Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of LGBT exhibit. In it, The Gazette reports that:

A portrait of Oscar Wilde that once hung above the writer's fireplace has gone on display at London's Tate Britain gallery along with the door to Wilde's prison cell. The full-length painting of a dapper Wilde by Robert Goodloe Harper Pennington was sold to pay debts as Wilde awaited trial for gross indecency.

Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
I'm Wondering if you know who might have urinated on that door in protest in one of his fantasies?
Chicago, IL

