Ontario Pioneer Camp alumni fight to ...

Ontario Pioneer Camp alumni fight to end anti-gay staff policy

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: CBC News

Michelle Dowling was the assistant director of Girls Camp at Ontario Pioneer Camp in 2011. She says Inter-Varsity's stance on homosexuality held her back in accepting herself for a number of years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Imprtnrd 25,684
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 28 min payme 5,520
News Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil... 4 hr misbehaved 6
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr Terra Firma 47,218
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 5 hr misbehaved 28
News Professor's complaint over gay rights roils Gor... 5 hr misbehaved 5
News NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing... 5 hr Retribution 6
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC