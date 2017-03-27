North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers
There are 4 comments on the Westport News story from 14 hrs ago, titled North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers.
North Carolina's deal to undo its "bathroom bill" is receiving both complaints and applause, along with one big vote of confidence that could pump tens of millions of dollars into the state's economy. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that it's ready to start considering North Carolina again for its lucrative neutral-site championships.
#2 8 hrs ago
There we have it
.
North Carolina's latest putrefaction; Hate Bill 142; perpetuates discrimination against the LGBT until 2020
.
Lets do the math
.
Hate continues until 2020 = boycotts continue until 2020
.
Duh!
#3 8 hrs ago
If the North Carolina legislature can dupe athletics to return to the state; the new Hate Bill 142 allows the legislature to reactivate Hate Bill 2 with another secret vote
.
So we're still at square one
#4 8 hrs ago
North Carolina now has TWO hate bills to abolish
.
Hate Bill 2 and Hate Bill 142
#5 7 hrs ago
There is no justifiable reason for the continued existence of North Carolina's Hate Bill 2 and Hate Bill 142
