There are on the News Max story from 12 hrs ago, titled Nikki Haley Says Gay Lives in Chechnya Matter. In it, News Max reports that:

Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says the United States won't ignore reports of the persecution of gay men in the Russian republic of Chechnya. In a statement Monday, Haley said America is "disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association."

