Nikki Haley Says Gay Lives in Chechnya Matter

There are 3 comments on the News Max story from 12 hrs ago, titled Nikki Haley Says Gay Lives in Chechnya Matter. In it, News Max reports that:

Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says the United States won't ignore reports of the persecution of gay men in the Russian republic of Chechnya. In a statement Monday, Haley said America is "disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association."

Gordon

Bladensburg, MD

#1 7 hrs ago
Not enough to get involved

Xstain Mullah Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#2 6 hrs ago
Neither Nicki Haley nor any of her political fraud bedfellows ever thought that lgbt lives in the buybull belt or anywhere else in the States mattered.

The level of McCarthyite warmongering is almost as frightening as the way that warmongering and demonization is simply and uncritically accepted by neocons and liberals.
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#3 6 hrs ago
If Nikki Haley can't get Checknya's attention; then republicans have a new armageddon bomb button Trump loves to tap with his itchy trigger pinky
.
Soon the entire middle east will look like Afgan mountains and gays will be free at last

Chicago, IL

