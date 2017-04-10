New companion wins fans as Peter Capa...

New companion wins fans as Peter Capaldi's last Doctor Who series begins

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Peter Capaldi's last Doctor Who series began on Saturday, but all viewers wanted to talk about was the Time Lord's new companion. She is Bill Potts and is played by Pearl Mackie, who takes over from Jenna Coleman as the sidekick to the Doctor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 56 min Truth 47,545
News Kelly Osbourne's open to loving anybody 1 hr Wondering 13
News Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians... 2 hr spud 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Lou 25,793
News Joe Biden condemns gay Chechnya arrests 4 hr JayBird NE 2
Nebraska Wild Turkey Season 5 hr JayBird NE 3
News Kieron Richardson: Hollyoaks star opens up abou... 6 hr Jesus Latter Day ... 1
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 7 hr cpeter1313 7
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 12 hr Frankie Rizzo 64
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,329,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC