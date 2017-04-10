New companion wins fans as Peter Capaldi's last Doctor Who series begins
Peter Capaldi's last Doctor Who series began on Saturday, but all viewers wanted to talk about was the Time Lord's new companion. She is Bill Potts and is played by Pearl Mackie, who takes over from Jenna Coleman as the sidekick to the Doctor.
