Nevada Legislature Considers Police B...

Nevada Legislature Considers Police Body Cams, Gay Marriage

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Nevada Legislature Considers Police Body Cams, Gay Marriage Lawmakers feel the Nevada Legislature taking full swing this week as they plan for dozens of crucial floor votes and iron out policies proposals they hope to send soon to Gov. Brian Sandoval. KLAS Photographer Arrested at Trump Hotel Tax Day Rally A journalist was arrested at a Tax Day protest at President Donald Trump's signature Las Vegas hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min cpeter1313 47,657
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 23 min Doctor Hotpockets 38
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 50 min Wondering 28
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,871
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,353
News 9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f... 2 hr Wondering 6
News Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians... 2 hr Big Johnny 10
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC