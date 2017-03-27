Neil Gorsuch on Gay Issues: It's Bad,...

Neil Gorsuch on Gay Issues: It's Bad, Bad News

There are 8 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 12 hrs ago, titled Neil Gorsuch on Gay Issues: It's Bad, Bad News. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

It may not surprise you to learn that Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court is bad news for women and people of color , and great news for anyone who's rich . And of course, he's bad news for LGBTQ people as well - even with the few things he's said about them.

Tommy

Hockessin, DE

#2 7 hrs ago
Sounds like the perfect choice to me.

Judged:

11

11

11

Big Johnny

Hockessin, DE

#3 7 hrs ago
Tommy wrote:
Sounds like the perfect choice to me.
Spot on Tommy

Judged:

11

11

11

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,721

Location hidden
#4 7 hrs ago
So Tommy, is Johnny your left hand, or your right? Enjoy another Saturday night posting and replying to yourself!! Oh, and when Dizzo decides to join in, it just lowers the bar for all functional alcoholics!!

Judged:

9

9

9

Bobby

Memphis, TN

#5 6 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
So Tommy, is Johnny your left hand, or your right? Enjoy another Saturday night posting and replying to yourself!! Oh, and when Dizzo decides to join in, it just lowers the bar for all functional alcoholics!!
You top or bottom?

Judged:

11

11

11

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

13,208

El Paso, TX

#6 5 hrs ago
Bobby wrote:
<quoted text>

You top or bottom?
You need to sign on to Grinder honey, Topix isn't a dating site for you.

Judged:

9

9

9

Bobby

Memphis, TN

#7 4 hrs ago
TomInElPaso wrote:
<quoted text>

You need to sign on to Grinder honey, Topix isn't a dating site for you.
You spit or swallow?

Judged:

10

10

10

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,721

Location hidden
#8 3 hrs ago
Bobby wrote:
<quoted text>

You spit or swallow?
Your reparative therapist really needs to explain about sharing too much information. You do need to ask for a refund.

Judged:

9

9

9

Little Johnny

Forrest City, AR

#9 3 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>
Your reparative therapist really needs to explain about sharing too much information. You do need to ask for a refund.
I bet you gargle instead of spit or swallow:)

Judged:

8

8

8

