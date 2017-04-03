Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay foster parents
The Nebraska Supreme Court says a former state policy banning same-sex couples from serving as foster parents or adopting wards of the state was akin to hanging a "Whites Only" sign on a hiring-office door. The decision came in a lawsuit filed by three same-sex couples in 2013.
#1 11 hrs ago
But wouldn't Nebraska like to be able to have "whites only" policies? If the court was trying to admonish Nebraska then it should have implied Nebraska's marksmanship or wife beating or ability to hold liquor is lacking.
"Equality marches on! "
Since: Apr 08
16,739
Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
There comes a time when maybe posting about something you know nothing about would serve you well. But now the unregistered trolling will begin, and here we go.....
#3 9 hrs ago
I am very proud of you for being registered Jade.
"Equality marches on! "
Since: Apr 08
16,739
Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
Get over it, troll. You/me only in your dreams.
#5 2 hrs ago
The Nebraska Supreme Court makes no sense. Most gay couples are white, it's simple arithmetic.
#6 37 min ago
You don't like white people?
