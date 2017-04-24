NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in war with GOP
North Carolina's Democratic governor needed just 15 minutes Monday to replace a resigning Republican judge with an openly gay replacement on the state's second-highest court, the latest twist in his feud with the GOP-controlled General Assembly. Exploiting an opening before Republican lawmakers were expected to begin shrinking the Court of Appeals, Gov. Roy Cooper replaced the departing judge with a Democrat who could ease frayed relations with gay supporters still angry over a lack of anti-discrimination protections in North Carolina.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|27 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,376
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|31 min
|Strel
|26,077
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,024
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|34
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,481
|Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker ...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|16
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5,586
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|11 hr
|93James
|153
