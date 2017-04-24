NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in war with GOP

North Carolina's Democratic governor needed just 15 minutes Monday to replace a resigning Republican judge with an openly gay replacement on the state's second-highest court, the latest twist in his feud with the GOP-controlled General Assembly. Exploiting an opening before Republican lawmakers were expected to begin shrinking the Court of Appeals, Gov. Roy Cooper replaced the departing judge with a Democrat who could ease frayed relations with gay supporters still angry over a lack of anti-discrimination protections in North Carolina.

