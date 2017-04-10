NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage
Three North Carolina legislators are taking a symbolic swipe at gay marriage, introducing a measure rejecting a U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex unions in every state. A bill introduced Tuesday claims that the nation's highest court overstepped itself with its 2015 ruling that had the effect of voiding an amendment to North Carolina's constitution forbidding same-sex marriage that voters approved three years earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|5 min
|NE Jade
|9
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|21 min
|TomInElPaso
|47,193
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|38 min
|DebraE
|1,401
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|40 min
|DebraE
|5,514
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|2 hr
|Colin Grey
|2
|Charges dropped against man accused of anti-gay...
|3 hr
|Colin Grey
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Strel
|25,661
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|9 hr
|Wondering
|56
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC