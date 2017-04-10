NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling ...

NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage

Three North Carolina legislators are taking a symbolic swipe at gay marriage, introducing a measure rejecting a U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex unions in every state. A bill introduced Tuesday claims that the nation's highest court overstepped itself with its 2015 ruling that had the effect of voiding an amendment to North Carolina's constitution forbidding same-sex marriage that voters approved three years earlier.

