Muslim lesbian couple defy death threats to tie the knot in civil ceremony

Rehana Kausar and Sobia Kamar applied for political asylum in the UK claiming their lives would be in danger in their native Pakistan Two former Birmingham students have defied death threats to make legal history by becoming the first Muslim lesbian couple to get married in a civil ceremony in the UK. Rehana Kausar, 34, and Sobia Kamar, 29, from Pakistan, tied the knot at a registration office in front of their solicitors and two Pakistani friends earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.