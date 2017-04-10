Muslim lesbian couple defy death threats to tie the knot in civil ceremony
Rehana Kausar and Sobia Kamar applied for political asylum in the UK claiming their lives would be in danger in their native Pakistan Two former Birmingham students have defied death threats to make legal history by becoming the first Muslim lesbian couple to get married in a civil ceremony in the UK. Rehana Kausar, 34, and Sobia Kamar, 29, from Pakistan, tied the knot at a registration office in front of their solicitors and two Pakistani friends earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Lou
|25,844
|Nebraska Wild Turkey Season
|1 hr
|Vernon
|1
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|1 hr
|Buck
|66
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|1 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|16
|JayBird NE is Jerking and Lurking
|1 hr
|Amigo
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|47,624
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|3 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|24
|Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians...
|3 hr
|Aaron
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC