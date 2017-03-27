There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled 'Moonlight,' 'Transparent' win at GLAAD Media Awards. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" The Oscar winner "Moonlight" has won again, taking best film at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age portrait was honored by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation at the awards held Saturday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.