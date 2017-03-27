'Moonlight,' 'Transparent' win at GLAAD Media Awards
There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled 'Moonlight,' 'Transparent' win at GLAAD Media Awards. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
" The Oscar winner "Moonlight" has won again, taking best film at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age portrait was honored by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation at the awards held Saturday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
You _sure_ it wasn't "La La Land" over "Moonlight"?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|tbk
|25,354
|New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me...
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|39
|What to Watch: Could North Carolina backtrack a...
|5 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|3
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|5 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|The Latest: Creator of rainbow flag died of hea...
|5 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|9
|Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors
|5 hr
|Donald
|7
|Gay oovoo (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Add me
|55
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|46,597
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|7 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|161
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC