Methodist High Court Rejects Lesbian ...

Methodist High Court Rejects Lesbian Bishop's Consecration

The United Methodist Church's highest court on Friday ruled that an openly gay bishop's consecration violated church law.

The United Methodist Church's highest court on Friday ruled that an openly gay bishop's consecration violated church law. The bishop, Karen P. Oliveto of Denver, who is married to Robin Ridenour, was elected last year to lead a region that is part of the Methodist Western Jurisdiction.

GOD and GAYS win

Alpharetta, GA

#1
GOD and GAYS helped the methodist 'judges' figure out how to let it slide a little teeny weenie wee bit longer by placing the fault with the western jurisdiction (diocese); not with the bishop herself
.
So she is still the Bishop ;o)

Judged:

1

1

Chicago, IL

