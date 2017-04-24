There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 20 hrs ago, titled Methodist court takes up challenge to election of gay bishop. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The highest court in the United Methodist Church considered Tuesday whether to invalidate the election of the denomination's first openly gay bishop, amid a struggle to avoid schism over the Bible and same-sex relationships. The challenge was filed last year to the election of Bishop Karen Oliveto, who is married to another woman.

