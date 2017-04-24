Methodist court takes up challenge to election of gay bishop
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 20 hrs ago, titled Methodist court takes up challenge to election of gay bishop. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
The highest court in the United Methodist Church considered Tuesday whether to invalidate the election of the denomination's first openly gay bishop, amid a struggle to avoid schism over the Bible and same-sex relationships. The challenge was filed last year to the election of Bishop Karen Oliveto, who is married to another woman.
#1 6 hrs ago
Enough is enough; two different religions simply can't get along under one umbrella
After a half-century of continuous turmoil and bickering; they should end the merger and vote for schism without further delay
They can call the love group 'Methodist Church'
and call the hate group 'Evangelical United Brethren Church'
Peace on Earth at Last
Whew! ;o)
