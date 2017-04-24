Methodist court ruling a blow for ope...

Methodist court ruling a blow for openly lesbian bishop

There are 3 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 13 hrs ago, titled Methodist court ruling a blow for openly lesbian bishop. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:

On Tuesday, the highest court in the United Methodist Church considered... . In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, photo, Bishop Karen Oliveto poses for a photo in the sanctuary of a United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Rainbow Referee

Alpharetta, GA

#1 1 hr ago
Homophobic methodist 'judges' obviously get their 'enjoys' using religious superstition as their feeble excuse for torturing older women
.
They have a long history of this sort of sociopathic illness; dating back to 1968
http://www.mcafee.cc/Bin/sb.html
.
Its the 'judges' who need to be canned; not the bishops

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
True Christian witness

Bartlesville, OK

#2 1 hr ago
Ungodly religions of Christendom as Catholic, Baptist, Episcopalian well all of them, are now openly exposed as Satanic, whether you believe it or not.
Revelation 18: 4

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Prosperity Fundieraiser

Philadelphia, PA

#3 54 min ago
True Christian witness wrote:
<quoted text>
Ungodly religions of Christendom as Catholic, Baptist, Episcopalian well all of them, are now openly exposed as Satanic, whether you believe it or not.
Revelation 18: 4
Please inform us of what tiny, backwater sliver of christianity is acceptable to you, Mr. Koresh.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

