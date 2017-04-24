Methodist court ruling a blow for openly lesbian bishop
There are 3 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 13 hrs ago, titled Methodist court ruling a blow for openly lesbian bishop. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:
On Tuesday, the highest court in the United Methodist Church considered... . In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, photo, Bishop Karen Oliveto poses for a photo in the sanctuary of a United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
#1 1 hr ago
Homophobic methodist 'judges' obviously get their 'enjoys' using religious superstition as their feeble excuse for torturing older women
They have a long history of this sort of sociopathic illness; dating back to 1968
Its the 'judges' who need to be canned; not the bishops
#2 1 hr ago
Ungodly religions of Christendom as Catholic, Baptist, Episcopalian well all of them, are now openly exposed as Satanic, whether you believe it or not.
Revelation 18: 4
#3 54 min ago
Please inform us of what tiny, backwater sliver of christianity is acceptable to you, Mr. Koresh.
