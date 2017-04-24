Men who tell sexist or homophobic jok...

Men who tell sexist or homophobic jokes suffer from low self esteem

Men who make sexist and homophobic jokes suffer low self-esteem and are trying to boost their manliness, a study has found. Researchers claim that men find disparaging jokes about women and gay people funny when they feel their masculinity is being threatened.

