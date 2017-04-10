Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in Indonesia
There are 1 comment on the Advocate story from 16 hrs ago, titled Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in Indonesia. In it, Advocate reports that:
Indonesia's Aceh province was allowed to implement Sharia law in 2014. Public canings like the one in the photo above of a man accused of adultery have been staged ever since.
“Reality is better than truth.”
Since: Nov 09
46,758
Indianapolis
#2 11 hrs ago
Appalling. When are these primitives going to join the 21st Century?
