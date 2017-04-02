Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim ...

Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd Grove

Glenn Beck, who once opined that marriage equality would lead to social destruction, has changed his mind on LGBT equality. Riaz Patel, his new gay BFF, insists the transformation is sincere.

Chicago, IL

