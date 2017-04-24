Logo's 'Fire Island' Housemates Talk ...

Logo's 'Fire Island' Housemates Talk Gay History with an Older Generation: WATCH

Tonight is the two hour premiere of Logo's Fire Island reality show and a new clip from the series has debuted which features the cast talking about the history of the summer getaway with a longtime gay couple, aboard their yacht. "When I first came out in the '80s," says one of the men, speaking of Fire Island's idyllic isolation.

