Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault: 'amazing' how far we have come on LGBTQ2 rights
There are 2 comments on the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault: 'amazing' how far we have come on LGBTQ2 rights. In it, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times reports that:
Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault said his time at the University of Oxford taught him the importance of staying on top of a busy schedule. There as a Rhodes Scholar studying philosophy, politics and economics, Boissonnault also took up German and Spanish, rowing and ice hockey - all while making sure to be far away from his college, Corpus Christi, one evening a week.
#1 11 hrs ago
Right, now even homophobic closet cases can come online and talk about all things male homosexual with male homosexuals in lgbt forums and then later on find hookups with other "conversion therapy" graduates. Progress for all.
#3 2 hrs ago
LGBTQ2
What's the 2 stand for?
Little kid to Mom, I have to go to the restroom.
Mom to little kid, number 1 or number 2?
