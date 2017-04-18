LGBT rights 'absolutely central' to my belief in equality: Farron
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has launched a staunch defence of gay rights saying "my belief for equality runs through me like a stick of rock", amid criticism over his refusal to clarify whether he thinks homosexuality is a sin. The politician has made clear he supports equal marriage and LGBT rights but, challenged three times about his Christian beliefs on Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening, did not say whether or not it was a sin.
#1 15 hrs ago
The translation of the word 'sin' means 'no'
There is no possible way to confuse 'no' with 'sex orientation'
.... unless you're a drooling idiot (and if that's the case; you're excused)
#3 14 hrs ago
Covering your own tracks?
