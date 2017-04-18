Lesbian couple abused by county clerk while getting marriage license

Samantha Brookover and Amanda Abramovich had already done the most important part - a September 2014 ceremony, surrounded by family and friends in rural West Virginia, where they vowed to spend the rest of their lives together. But weeks later, when the state's Democratic governor announced that an appeals court ruling made same-sex marriage legal, Brookover and Abramovich were at the tiny Gilmer County courthouse to get their marriage certificate.

