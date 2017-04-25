Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spurn gay couples
There are 1 comment on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 20 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spurn gay couples. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:
Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents, or other households, because of their religious beliefs. The legislation would prohibit the state from refusing to license faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements because of their religious beliefs.
#1 45 min ago
And we can all shun bigots because of their religious beliefs, right?
