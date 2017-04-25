Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption group...

Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spurn gay couples

There are 1 comment on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 20 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spurn gay couples. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents, or other households, because of their religious beliefs. The legislation would prohibit the state from refusing to license faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements because of their religious beliefs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#1 45 min ago
And we can all shun bigots because of their religious beliefs, right?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freaky Friday Turdkey Shack 3 min Purple Haze 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 14 min June VanDerMark 13,386
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 16 min South Knox Hombre 5,595
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 40 min guest 1,487
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) 1 hr EdmondWA 84
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 48,063
News United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oees... 2 hr Wondering 22
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 3 hr Rose_NoHo 163
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr President DonJ Trump 25,310
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 11 hr Richie 69,522
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC