Kelly Osbourne's open to loving anybody
There are 9 comments on the Watauga Democrat story from 14 hrs ago, titled Kelly Osbourne's open to loving anybody. In it, Watauga Democrat reports that:
The 32-year-old star refuses to define her sexuality as she feels you "can't put a gender on love". She said: "You know my honest opinion? Everybody's gay.
#2 2 hrs ago
Lots of people ain't heterosexual to any meaningful degree; I don't see why "everybody's gay."
Nice she's lgbt friendly, though.
#3 2 hrs ago
Who the f**k cares who Kelly Osbourne is getting it on with?
#4 1 hr ago
Not to worry, no one thought you'd be interested in the sex life of any female, particularly a female who may be playfully signaling that she will be consorting with another female....
BTW, do you get so outraged when the media mention publicly that Gorsuch has a wife? Why are his relationships acceptable to mention, in your distorted world?
#5 1 hr ago
It's normal for a man to have a wife or female mate. Sometimes, look in the mirror, their offspring are a little less than normal. Did your parents celebrate when they discovered you were gay?
#6 1 hr ago
Keep telling yourself that that's what you want. Meanwhile, as for "normal," we hang on your every judgement of same....
Wondering: "Wrong again Freak. I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
#7 1 hr ago
BTW, closet case, you didn't limit your outrage at her speaking to one sex or other other...your outrage at her is just generally about her sex life.
But we know what you meant....
#8 1 hr ago
If you are really turned on by urine, I know some people in Philly that might sell you some. Just try not to look really excited about the deal because they'll see it and raise the price.
Did your mother and father celebrate when they discovered you were gay? I bet they celebrated after they threw you out.
#9 58 min ago
I'm indicating that you are a disturbed closet case. I am not indicating that I share your posted fantasy of a guy who is so conflictedly homophobic that he's openly homoeroticizing his imaginary restroom activities.
#10 43 min ago
"conflictedly" should be 'conflictingly.' Always glad to help the challenged.
