Kelly Osbourne's open to loving anybody

There are 9 comments on the Watauga Democrat story from 14 hrs ago, titled Kelly Osbourne's open to loving anybody.

The 32-year-old star refuses to define her sexuality as she feels you "can't put a gender on love". She said: "You know my honest opinion? Everybody's gay.

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#2 2 hrs ago
Lots of people ain't heterosexual to any meaningful degree; I don't see why "everybody's gay."

Nice she's lgbt friendly, though.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#3 2 hrs ago
Who the f**k cares who Kelly Osbourne is getting it on with?

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#4 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
Who the f**k cares who Kelly Osbourne is getting it on with?
Not to worry, no one thought you'd be interested in the sex life of any female, particularly a female who may be playfully signaling that she will be consorting with another female....

BTW, do you get so outraged when the media mention publicly that Gorsuch has a wife? Why are his relationships acceptable to mention, in your distorted world?

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 1 hr ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
Not to worry, no one thought you'd be interested in the sex life of any female, particularly a female who may be playfully signaling that she will be consorting with another female....

BTW, do you get so outraged when the media mention publicly that Gorsuch has a wife? Why are his relationships acceptable to mention, in your distorted world?
It's normal for a man to have a wife or female mate. Sometimes, look in the mirror, their offspring are a little less than normal. Did your parents celebrate when they discovered you were gay?

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#6 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
It's normal for a man to have a wife or female mate.
Keep telling yourself that that's what you want. Meanwhile, as for "normal," we hang on your every judgement of same....

Wondering: "Wrong again Freak. I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#7 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
Who the f**k cares who Kelly Osbourne is getting it on with?
BTW, closet case, you didn't limit your outrage at her speaking to one sex or other other...your outrage at her is just generally about her sex life.

But we know what you meant....
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 1 hr ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
Keep telling yourself that that's what you want. Meanwhile, as for "normal," we hang on your every judgement of same....

Wondering: "Wrong again Freak. I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
If you are really turned on by urine, I know some people in Philly that might sell you some. Just try not to look really excited about the deal because they'll see it and raise the price.

Did your mother and father celebrate when they discovered you were gay? I bet they celebrated after they threw you out.
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#9 58 min ago
Wondering wrote:
If you are really turned on
I'm indicating that you are a disturbed closet case. I am not indicating that I share your posted fantasy of a guy who is so conflictedly homophobic that he's openly homoeroticizing his imaginary restroom activities.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#10 43 min ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
I'm indicating that you are a disturbed closet case. I am not indicating that I share your posted fantasy of a guy who is so conflictedly homophobic that he's openly homoeroticizing his imaginary restroom activities.
"conflictedly" should be 'conflictingly.' Always glad to help the challenged.
