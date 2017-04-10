Justice Department drops North Caroli...

Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT rights lawsuit

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT rights lawsuit. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

The Trump administration dropped a lawsuit Friday accusing North Carolina of discriminating against LGBT residents in response to the state's decision to undo its "bathroom bill." The Justice Department's withdrawal represents the first significant movement in a tangle of legal action over the state's nondiscrimination laws since a deal last month to get rid of House Bill 2. LGBT advocates have vowed to continue a separate federal lawsuit, saying the replacement law still violates the rights of gay and transgender people.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
The bathroom bill - a misnomer - has not been undone. The media are stupid and / or lying, and the outlets are always worse in buybull land.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min scripture says 25,784
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 17 min -This And That- 47,496
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,424
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 1 hr Wilcox Arizona 65
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... 2 hr Elizabeth1912 6
JayBird NE is in er;m happy place 3 hr Sidney 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 3 hr cubeshaker 61,384
News Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr... 14 hr Imprtnrd 28
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC