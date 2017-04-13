Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over '...

Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arrests' of gay men in Chechnya

Australia has raised concerns with the Kremlin over reports men had been rounded up, tortured and killed as part of an anti-gay crackdown in the semi-autonomous Russian province of Chechnya. Human Rights Watch says a "brutal campaign" has been waged against LGBTI people in Chechnya in recent weeks, with men severely beaten, "forcibly disappeared" and allegedly murdered on suspicion of being gay.

