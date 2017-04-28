Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest'
There are 2 comments on the News Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest'.
A family court judge in Kentucky has announced he will no longer hear adoption cases involving "homosexual parties" because he believes allowing a gay person to adopt could never be in the child's best interest. Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest' A family court judge in Kentucky has announced he will no longer hear adoption cases involving "homosexual parties" because he believes allowing a gay person to adopt could never be in the child's best interest.
#1 8 hrs ago
Jesus in gym Shorts! The last sentence in the piece: "Attorneys say he also asked divorce litigants where they go to church and whether they are a true believer." screw the US Constitution by God!
#3 6 hrs ago
There, fixed that for you. You're welcome.
