Judge won't hear gay adoptions becaus...

Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest'

There are 2 comments on the News Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest'. In it, News Herald reports that:

A family court judge in Kentucky has announced he will no longer hear adoption cases involving "homosexual parties" because he believes allowing a gay person to adopt could never be in the child's best interest. Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest' A family court judge in Kentucky has announced he will no longer hear adoption cases involving "homosexual parties" because he believes allowing a gay person to adopt could never be in the child's best interest.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

13,436

El Paso, TX

#1 8 hrs ago
Jesus in gym Shorts! The last sentence in the piece: "Attorneys say he also asked divorce litigants where they go to church and whether they are a true believer." screw the US Constitution by God!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Troll Stopper

Salem, VA

#3 6 hrs ago
Howerton aka our little troll from Washington DC wrote:
Homophobes should never be allowed around children let alone raise them.
There, fixed that for you. You're welcome.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 21 min TerriB1 11
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 21 min Wodering 25,320
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 1,515
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr Respect71 48,147
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr Rose_NoHo 5,643
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... 7 hr NE Jade 4
News Poll finds more than half in Sussex County supp... (Jan '12) 8 hr straight man 2
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC