Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians end anti-gay purge in Chechnya
There are 3 comments on the Gay Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians end anti-gay purge in Chechnya. In it, Gay Times reports that:
Earlier this month, it was reported by a respected Russian publication that around 100 gay men were being tortured and murdered , in what is widely being referred to as a modern-day 'concentration camp'. The men were held "in connection with their non-traditional sexual orientation, or suspicion of such", and it's feared that at least three men are dead.
#2 9 hrs ago
"Earlier this month, it was reported by a respected Russian publication that around 100 gay men were being tortured and murdered...."
Is it around 100 being tortured and murdered or is it three being tortured or murdered? Or do these credulous, left wing dolts think that being "tortured and murdered" is different from being "dead"? They can't even get the story to make sense at the level of syntax.
These same sorts of gullible sources published the same, planted stories about "gay teens being hanged in public in Iran." It was a gross distortion, however backwards capital punishment of teens and capital punishment may be...both of which the US engages in.
#3 2 hrs ago
ROFLMFAO so funny.
#4 1 hr ago
In other words, it's the same old warmongering based on "intelligence findings" and "reputable press reports," except this time the target of the demonizing / warmongering actually _does_ have WMDs, unlike Saddam.
