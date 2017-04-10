Joe Biden has called for Trump to mak...

Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians end anti-gay purge in Chechnya

There are 3 comments on the Gay Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians end anti-gay purge in Chechnya. In it, Gay Times reports that:

Earlier this month, it was reported by a respected Russian publication that around 100 gay men were being tortured and murdered , in what is widely being referred to as a modern-day 'concentration camp'. The men were held "in connection with their non-traditional sexual orientation, or suspicion of such", and it's feared that at least three men are dead.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jesus Latter Day Taint

Philadelphia, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
"Earlier this month, it was reported by a respected Russian publication that around 100 gay men were being tortured and murdered...."

Is it around 100 being tortured and murdered or is it three being tortured or murdered? Or do these credulous, left wing dolts think that being "tortured and murdered" is different from being "dead"? They can't even get the story to make sense at the level of syntax.

These same sorts of gullible sources published the same, planted stories about "gay teens being hanged in public in Iran." It was a gross distortion, however backwards capital punishment of teens and capital punishment may be...both of which the US engages in.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Terry

Bladensburg, MD

#3 2 hrs ago
ROFLMFAO so funny.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jesus Latter Day Taint

Philadelphia, PA

#4 1 hr ago
In other words, it's the same old warmongering based on "intelligence findings" and "reputable press reports," except this time the target of the demonizing / warmongering actually _does_ have WMDs, unlike Saddam.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Biden condemns gay Chechnya arrests 2 min JayBird NE 2
Nebraska Wild Turkey Season 7 min JayBird NE 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 31 min Daisy 47,552
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr George_Jeffersen 25,792
News Kieron Richardson: Hollyoaks star opens up abou... 1 hr Jesus Latter Day ... 2
News Georgetown District High School to host fourth ... 2 hr Terry 7
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 2 hr Terry 9
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 8 hr Frankie Rizzo 67
News 1,100 strangers showed up at his home for sex. ... 11 hr Tre H 9
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC