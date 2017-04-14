There are on the Washington Blade story from 18 hrs ago, titled Joe Biden condemns gay Chechnya arrests. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

Former Vice President Joe Biden on April 14, 2017, condemned the arrests of gay men in Chechnya. "I am disgusted and appalled by reports from both the Russian media and non-governmental organizations that authorities in the Russian republic of Chechnya have rounded up, tortured and even murdered individuals who are believed to be gay," said Biden in a statement he posted to the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement's Facebook page.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.