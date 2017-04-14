Joe Biden condemns gay Chechnya arrests
There are 1 comment on the Washington Blade story from 18 hrs ago, titled Joe Biden condemns gay Chechnya arrests.
Former Vice President Joe Biden on April 14, 2017, condemned the arrests of gay men in Chechnya. "I am disgusted and appalled by reports from both the Russian media and non-governmental organizations that authorities in the Russian republic of Chechnya have rounded up, tortured and even murdered individuals who are believed to be gay," said Biden in a statement he posted to the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement's Facebook page.
#1 2 hrs ago
Don't forget that ripping of babies out of incubators in Kuwait. It has the same ring of authenticity. Funny how these reports - gassing of puppies by the Taliban in Afghanistan - always surface as the US is preparing its clueless, gullible populace for a direct military confrontation with whatever country is alleged to have committed what gross offense.
