International outrage over gay Chechn...

International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts

There are 6 comments on the Washington Blade story from 13 hrs ago, titled International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts.

The city of Grozny in the Russian republic of Chechnya. Authorities have sent gay men in the semi-autonomous Russian republic to secret prisons that have been described as "concentration camps."

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
Chechnya is giving Russia a bad reputation

Judged:

2

1

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 10 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
Chechnya is giving Russia a bad reputation
Russia already has a bad reputation.

Judged:

2

1

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 10 hrs ago
Gordon wrote:
I don't see a problem
Considering your IQ matches your shoe size, that comes as no surprise.

Judged:

2

1

1

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#5 9 hrs ago
Gordon wrote:
I don't see a problem
Perhaps Chechnya feels neglected and unloved because Pride Inc. never brings colorful multi-million dollar World Class Rainbow Festivals to Dreary Grozny
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_CijcaA9yq58/TAzcHY_...

Judged:

1

1

Xstain Mullah Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#6 8 hrs ago
Why this evolving claim now? These buybull freeeks like Creationist numbskull Haley never gave a thought to the plight of gay men before. Why didn't they just stick with the tried and true "babies being ripped from incubators" line of warmongering? That line was much more effective.

Also, not how the headline and summary have evolved from the disinformation's first iteration. Now, suddenly, "hundreds" of gay men are not being tortured and killed. The story is now "gay men" are being sent to - wait for it, Godwin's - concentration like camps. You mean like those conversion therapy camps (mostly) in the buybull belt that all of Haley's congregation members consider to be a gawd given right? Concentration camp like facilities like those?

Judged:

1

1

1

Xstain Mullah Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#7 8 hrs ago
This just means an upcoming dogfight over Syria between US and Russian or Russian made fighters. Or something worse.

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

