International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts
There are 6 comments on the Washington Blade story from 13 hrs ago, titled International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
The city of Grozny in the Russian republic of Chechnya. Authorities have sent gay men in the semi-autonomous Russian republic to secret prisons that have been described as "concentration camps."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Chechnya is giving Russia a bad reputation
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Russia already has a bad reputation.
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Considering your IQ matches your shoe size, that comes as no surprise.
|
#5 9 hrs ago
Perhaps Chechnya feels neglected and unloved because Pride Inc. never brings colorful multi-million dollar World Class Rainbow Festivals to Dreary Grozny
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_CijcaA9yq58/TAzcHY_...
|
#6 8 hrs ago
Why this evolving claim now? These buybull freeeks like Creationist numbskull Haley never gave a thought to the plight of gay men before. Why didn't they just stick with the tried and true "babies being ripped from incubators" line of warmongering? That line was much more effective.
Also, not how the headline and summary have evolved from the disinformation's first iteration. Now, suddenly, "hundreds" of gay men are not being tortured and killed. The story is now "gay men" are being sent to - wait for it, Godwin's - concentration like camps. You mean like those conversion therapy camps (mostly) in the buybull belt that all of Haley's congregation members consider to be a gawd given right? Concentration camp like facilities like those?
|
#7 8 hrs ago
This just means an upcoming dogfight over Syria between US and Russian or Russian made fighters. Or something worse.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey season opening day
|47 min
|I looked it up
|8
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|55 min
|carter county res...
|25,966
|Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault: 'amazing' how fa...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|7
|United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oees...
|1 hr
|Davis
|12
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|47,771
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|6 hr
|Simran
|80
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC