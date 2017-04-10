There are on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 12 hrs ago, titled Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state travel to NC. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a new memo to ban non-essential state-funded travel to North Carolina because he says that the state's repeal of its so-called "bathroom bill" is still allowing discrimination against gay, lesbian or transgender people. Inslee's memo, signed Thursday, notes that governor's original ban from last year expired following the repeal of a law that prohibited cities and counties from passing measures protecting people based on sexual orientation and gender identity when they use public accommodations.

