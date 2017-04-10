Inslee reissues ban on non-essential ...

Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state travel to NC

There are 3 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 12 hrs ago, titled Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state travel to NC. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a new memo to ban non-essential state-funded travel to North Carolina because he says that the state's repeal of its so-called "bathroom bill" is still allowing discrimination against gay, lesbian or transgender people. Inslee's memo, signed Thursday, notes that governor's original ban from last year expired following the repeal of a law that prohibited cities and counties from passing measures protecting people based on sexual orientation and gender identity when they use public accommodations.

The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
Its not rocket science baby

North Carolina still bans LGBT; so LGBT still bans North Carolina

Blue America

Boston, MA

#2 5 hrs ago
That amounts to nothing more than an LGBT hater ban

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
There was no repeal. There was no new bill. They kept the same, homophobic bill and slapped a supposed expiration date a few years hence on the bill.

If they were not all such devout christianists you'd say they are bearing false witness about the nature of the "new" bill and what it actually means, but of course devout christianists would _never_ dare violating a Commandment.

As for the new media that can't even figure out the most basic, apparent bs: The Fifth (hiccup) Estate.

