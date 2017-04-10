Idaho man sentenced in killing of gay...

Idaho man sentenced in killing of gay man

An Idaho man has been sentenced 28 years in prison for his role in the death of a gay man. Third District Judge Thomas J. Ryan sentenced 23-year-old Kelly Schneider on Monday.

