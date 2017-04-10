Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy o...

Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay concentration camps' in Chechnya

The reported torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya was answered with hundreds of protesters outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The reported torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya was answered with hundreds of protesters outside the Russian Embassy in London. Hundreds protesting against the imprisonment and torture of gays in Chechnya outside Russian Embassy in London pic.twitter.com/8yBUWBVbVI Up to 100 men are said to be held in concentration-style camps in the southern Russian republic.

L Craig s Hush Puppies

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
How many of them actually considered this critically in light of the British "intelligence" sources and British press and British gay press always coming up with stuff like this just when the US is warmongering against Iraq or Afghanistan or Iran, as in the past, or against Russia, as is the case here?(The claims against Russia aren't even consistent with themselves - now we've ramped the outrage from "several gay men disappeared or dies in custody" to the Sean Spicer Special of the day, "concentration camps.")

I wonder if some of them are paid? They can't all be so clueless. Why aren't they in front of the US Embassy in London protesting the new homophobic bills in TX and NC?
