Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple
Hundreds of people have walked hand-in-hand through Amsterdam to show solidarity with two gay men who were badly beaten over the weekend in the eastern city of Arnhem. The peaceful march was part of a national outpouring of emotion over the beating of the married couple by a group of youths.
