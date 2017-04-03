Hundreds march in Amsterdam to suppor...

Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple

9 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

Hundreds of people have walked hand-in-hand through Amsterdam to show solidarity with two gay men who were badly beaten over the weekend in the eastern city of Arnhem. The peaceful march was part of a national outpouring of emotion over the beating of the married couple by a group of youths.

