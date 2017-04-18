There are on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from 15 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton: Progress in LGBT rights may not be secure. In it, WOGY-AM Pittston reports that:

Hillary Clinton told an audience of LGBT advocates Thursday night that the progress they've achieved in recent years may not be secure under the Donald Trump administration, and urged them to keep fighting. "I know that the election hit a lot of us hard," Clinton said of her bitter loss to Trump in November.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.