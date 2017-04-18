Hillary Clinton: Progress in LGBT rights may not be secure
There are 37 comments on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from 15 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton: Progress in LGBT rights may not be secure. In it, WOGY-AM Pittston reports that:
Hillary Clinton told an audience of LGBT advocates Thursday night that the progress they've achieved in recent years may not be secure under the Donald Trump administration, and urged them to keep fighting. "I know that the election hit a lot of us hard," Clinton said of her bitter loss to Trump in November.
#1 7 hrs ago
Hillary gave up Bette Midler so she could party with us
She's so sweet ;o)
Wonder if Trump is gonna party with us when we celebrate gay rights at the White House this June?
#3 7 hrs ago
At this June's White House gay rights party; Stevieliscious Bannonana is coming as a drag queen; and Jeffaloni Sessions is doing a pole dance sizzle wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat
.
Republicans know how to have a toe-tapping good time when those rainbow party lights are flashing
Since: Mar 17
58
United States
#4 6 hrs ago
We know...Just check out the OvalOffice gang!!
Since: Mar 17
58
United States
#5 6 hrs ago
All the WH hombres will be in drag as Melvin-Melania tRUMP, and all the deplorable mujers are dressing up as the VillagePeople! tRUMP taco bowls and Vienna Sausages will be plentiful, and entertainment is being provided by Putin himself, who will impersonate LadyGaga and Melissa Etheridge. There will be a strap-on contest too, but I hear it's just for "The WhiteHouse Mens' Locker Room Club".
#6 6 hrs ago
Another low IQ post from someone that has a low class vocabulary.
#7 6 hrs ago
Trump has not done anything to LGBT, you guys are not a top priority to trump he just lets states deal w y'all which is the right thing to do, LGBT issues is a waste a frucking time and money
#8 6 hrs ago
One more thing...keep up the low class uneducated posts full of name calling because it will guarantee more losses by the democrats.
Are you aware that the democrats have lost 1042 seats since 2010? The democrats just lost Kansas, the democrats just lost Georgia and will lose it in the June 20 run off.
So keep up the idiotic comments and hate...it is a sure guarantee for more republican wins...LMBO!!
#9 6 hrs ago
good to see all is good in your gay world, you see trump is not anti LGBT
Since: Mar 17
58
United States
#10 6 hrs ago
Oh looky, another tRUMPKIN troll to add to my collection. BTW, when tRUMPKINs follow you around bleating like the foolish sheep they are, that's when a REAL AMERICAN knows they're doing something right. Keep on bleating, Julia!
#11 5 hrs ago
I'm on to you Sassy. I figured it was you, you're stupid style still comes thru no matter how hard you try to disguise it....
#12 5 hrs ago
The June White House LGBT Gala is an annual White House Tradition
.
Chief of Staff Reince Priebus may even fly Trump in from Florida so he can Put on the Ritz with the movers and the shakers of the Gay Rights Movement; certainly the most prestigious White House event of the Year
.
If Trump does a good job for us and signs ERA and ENDA; he knows we'll shower him with votes for a second term
.
Otherwise; we'll Flip the White House(tm) and President Ossoff and VP Hillary will be doing the partying for the next 8 years ;o)
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,544
Kansas City, MO.
#13 5 hrs ago
Why, welcome home "Perry"! from Philly! [email protected]
#14 4 hrs ago
True ;o)
.
So we don't ripple the swamp; we're keeping the connection on the down low for the time being
.
Trump; as a private employer; is attributable directly and indirectly to 67,000 weekly paychecks in industries dominated by LGBT people; so we're certainly not strangers by any means
http://money.cnn.com/2015/09/03/news/economy/...
#15 4 hrs ago
Here is the Georgia US House District 6 final vote count from the April 18 election
**********
92,390 votes = Jon Ossoff (D)
37,993 votes = Karen Handel (R)
http://www.11alive.com/elections
**********
Of course; you being a republican; the lowest number of votes wins
.
'president' Trump's is proof of that
.
wink wink ;o)
#16 4 hrs ago
You're pretty stupid
#17 3 hrs ago
hahahaha dreams are free brother so dream on, now you guys just go use bathrooms according to your birth certificate and trump will leave you crazy people alone :))))
#18 3 hrs ago
Is that the same Hillary who said those who refuse to accept an election result are a threat to democracy, and that any woman who alleges rape should be believed?
#19 3 hrs ago
Is that a proposal for marriage?(blush)
#20 3 hrs ago
Hillary was right; Trump refused to accept the election result
**********
65,853,516 people voted for Hillary
62,984,825 people voted for Trump
**********
Do you suppose Trump was holding his android upside down?
#21 2 hrs ago
Here is what you neglected to mention...
Osshoff received 92,390 votes which gave him 48.1%
The republicans received a total of 98,594 votes which is 51.9%
Come June 20, there will be a run off vote between Osshoff(D) and Handel (R). Who do you think the 98,594 republicans are going to vote for?
Bye bye Ossoff!!
