High court may re-examine Civil Rights Act after LGBT ruling

A ruling by a U.S. appeals court in Chicago reopens the question of whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act's protections apply to LGBT workers in the same way they bar discrimination based on someone's race, religion or national origin. The immediate impact of the 7th Circuit's decision Tuesday is that employers in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin - the states under the court's jurisdiction - would be breaking federal law by showing bias against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
Apparently the author of the news story missed Judge Posner's pivotal question to the losing lawyer
"Judge Richard Posner repeatedly interrupted the lawyer representing an Indiana community college that was sued by a lesbian for alleged discrimination and at one point asked: "Who will be hurt if gays and lesbians have a little more job protection?" When attorney John Maley said he couldn't think of anyone who would be harmed, Posner shot back, "So, what's the big deal?"
Its settled. The losing college announced they will not be taking the case to the Supreme Court
Newt s Gimlet Rage

Philadelphia, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
The losing college is not the relevant party for a Supreme Court challenge. Someone from the other court's region - the one with the opposite ruling - will be the party going to SCOTUS on this. It may take the fundies awhile to find the case they want to move forward on, though.

For now the only states where the Civil Rights Act applies are those in the 7th Circuit. It is a regional gain and it is a tentative gain.
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#3 5 hrs ago
Discrimination is discrimination. As American citizens and human beings, LGBT people deserve the same rights everyone else has.
Chicago, IL

