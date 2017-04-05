There are on the 680News story from 14 hrs ago, titled High court may re-examine Civil Rights Act after LGBT ruling. In it, 680News reports that:

A ruling by a U.S. appeals court in Chicago reopens the question of whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act's protections apply to LGBT workers in the same way they bar discrimination based on someone's race, religion or national origin. The immediate impact of the 7th Circuit's decision Tuesday is that employers in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin - the states under the court's jurisdiction - would be breaking federal law by showing bias against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.