Health care lobby pushes back on Hawaii LGBT fertility bill
There are 1 comment on the KLTV Tyler story from 10 hrs ago, titled Health care lobby pushes back on Hawaii LGBT fertility bill. In it, KLTV Tyler reports that:
Health care lobbyists in Hawaii are pushing lawmakers to kill part of a bill that would expand access to fertility treatments to same-sex couples who want to have a child. They're saying requiring insurers to cover fertility treatments for gestational carriers that male couples rely on could lead to legal problems.
#1 10 hrs ago
What is it about
'Don't Mess with the GAYS'
that these Hawaiian health care lobbyists don't understand?
