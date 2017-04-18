There are on the KLTV Tyler story from 10 hrs ago, titled Health care lobby pushes back on Hawaii LGBT fertility bill. In it, KLTV Tyler reports that:

Health care lobbyists in Hawaii are pushing lawmakers to kill part of a bill that would expand access to fertility treatments to same-sex couples who want to have a child. They're saying requiring insurers to cover fertility treatments for gestational carriers that male couples rely on could lead to legal problems.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.